Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell is encouraging Coffee Countians to wear masks as active cases continue to rise.
In a press release sent out yesterday, Cordell is asking citizens to follow the CDC’s guidelines regarding wearing masks.
In July Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 54, which granted county mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue local mask requirements due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. Cordell chose not to issue a mask mandate as he did not feel he had the “legal and constitutional authority to mandate the use of face masks upon our citizens.”
The release included information from the CDC’s July 14 press release about how masks have been reducing the spread.
In an editorial published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) the CDC reviewed the latest science and affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool to fight the spread of COVID-19 within communities and from spreading the virus from person to person.
“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally with a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”
Cordell reaffirmed the doctor’s sentiment by asking the county to come together to follow the guidelines to protect the community.
“By coming together as a community and following these guidelines, we can do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community,” Cordell said.
