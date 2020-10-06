County Mayor Gary Cordell is calling the residents of Coffee County to a day of prayer this Saturday.
“At this critical time in our county, state, and nation, I feel it is time to call and declare a day of prayer,” Cordell said in sending out the notification. “With the virus, election, chaos and unrest in our nation, I feel it's time for us to join together in a time of corporate prayer and unity. II Chronicles 7:14 says: If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their Sin and heal their land.”
This event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the historic county court house on the square in Manchester.
“I’m looking forward to seeing you on Saturday,” the mayor said, noting that those in attendance are being asked to observe social distancing.