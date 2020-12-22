Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell has reached out via letter to the people of Coffee County as he continues to battle COVID-19.
His battle now continues from his home as he was released from the hospital Monday afternoon after a week under treatment at Unity Medical Center.
In his “Letter to the Editor” submitted Monday, Cordell wished to thank those who have helped him in his time of need and those who have stood tall in trying times to help others.
The following is the mayor’s Letter to the Editor in full:
“For two days I’ve been trying to write a thank you letter but I’ve struggled with proper words to express my feelings to properly describe and thank this healthcare team for what I’ve observed and how to thank all of you. I am amazed and so appreciative for the care this team has given me. Also the compassion, professionalism, dedication, attention to detail, etc. I’m just blown away. I couldn’t properly express in a thousand words what you all mean to me and the examples you’ve displayed, etc. I could go on and on. A special thanks to those at all levels of serving your patients, from outstanding custodial care to the great cooks and the great food, to every level of service! Thank you, thank you, thank you. I give you all two thumbs up. Please share this thanks with folks at Tennova Hospital in Tullahoma and teams at our nursing homes and extended care facilities and all of our 1st responders including our 911 Communication team, all of our ambulance workers and law enforcement personnel including our correction officers at the jail. I Hope I haven’t left anyone out. You are all important to us and as County Mayor I’m so proud and thankful for all you do.
“This has been a horrible time in the history of our country and county. We hope this is over soon and I pray we never have to experience anything like this again. Our hearts grieve for those families who have lost loved ones and gone through this trauma. You are our heroes.
“Thanks so much and I hope you can experience a good Christmas and Happy New Year. May God bless you all.”