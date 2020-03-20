While concerns of COVID-19 grow in the Volunteer State, Mayor Lane Curlee wants to know how the city of Tullahoma can help business leaders and the elderly in the community.
Curlee sent out a public letter Wednesday morning soliciting feedback from the community on how the city might be able to assist local businesses and the elderly during the global health crisis.
The letter has been reprinted in full below:
First, if you are a Tullahoma business owner or manager: How has the Coronavirus affected your business? What steps have you taken? What additional steps do you anticipate taking? I will not share your responses with the public, just as an aggregate community situation. Are you aware of any specific actions the city government, the community, or I can do to help you? We want to help you through this any way we can!
Second, I am concerned about our most vulnerable population – our elderly. Are they getting the food and medicines they need. Are they able to pay their bills? If you have any specific suggestions to assist this group, please share them with me.
I realize this situation is an extreme challenge for everyone. We will get through this! Tullahoma is a strong, resilient and giving community!
I look forward to hearing from you at mayor@tullahomatn.gov.
Sincerely,
Lane Curlee, Mayor