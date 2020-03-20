Mayor Lane Curlee issued the following message to the Tullahoma community late Friday morning.
As mayor of Tullahoma, please understand my priorities are the health, safety and well-being of all Tullahoma residents. Tullahoma, like much of the rest of the world, is experiencing extreme challenges. However, we are a strong and resilient community.
I have several messages.
First, please continue to be aware of the steps you and your family need to take to be healthy. Follow the recommendations of health care experts like the CDC, your physician, and the County Health Department. There is a lot of false and misleading information on the internet. Please remain cautious and vigilant. As of Thursday, March 19, there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Tullahoma.
Second, I have secured a list of about 1,400 Tullahoma senior citizens over the age of 75…..our citizens who are most vulnerable to this virus. Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council are calling the seniors to see if they need errands run such as picking up groceries, pet food, medicine or paying a bill. If anyone is concerned about leaving their home, volunteers are in place who will gladly provide this service. If you or someone you know needs help with errands, please email mayor@tullahomatn.gov.
Third, I don’t mean to sound dire, but many of our local small businesses are in survival mode and will be for weeks. These business owners, managers and employees are our friends, neighbors, and fellow church members. Now is a critical time to support our local businesses! Many are thinking outside the box and doing innovative and extraordinary things to keep their doors open and keep your business during this challenging time. Your city government is compiling a list of Tullahoma businesses with updated hours, specials and services. The program is called Support Local Safely and will be announced very soon so you can see how local businesses are making changes to safely serve you. Please patronize them! Click this link to add your business to the survey. The survey results can be viewed at this link.
Fourth, your city government is open and working hard for the residents of Tullahoma. Some city-run facilities and lobbies are closed but all essential services are open and available.
Finally, let’s not think in terms of panic and fear but envision the best of all possible outcomes. Let’s all do our part and work together to get through this. Let’s find creative ways we as a community can help one another. Now, more than ever, people really need to love their neighbor…at least from a distance.
We are in touch regularly with health care providers, the Governor’s office and our local Task Force, and will continue to make information available.
On Monday afternoon, March 23rd, I’m hosting a conference including City Administrator Jennifer Moody, Community Coordinator Winston Brooks, Interim Director of Schools Scott Hargrove, Tennova Healthcare – Harton CEO Rich Ellis, a local physician, Coffee County Emergency Management Director Allen Lendley, and hopefully a representative from the local Health Department. This conference will be videotaped and will be made available to the media and also placed on social media. Please submit your questions to anyone in this group to mayor@tullahomatn.gov.
I realize this situation is an extreme challenge for everyone. We will get through this. As I said earlier, Tullahoma is a strong, resilient and giving community.
Lane Curlee, Mayor
March 20, 2020