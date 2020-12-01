Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis is urging all residents to wear masks in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. The mayor issued a statement just before the Thanksgiving holiday reminding residents that COVID-19 cases continue to rise, particularly in rural counties like Coffee County, where mask mandates have not been issued by county mayors.
“As we enter the holiday season, it marks a time of many family gatherings and social activities,” the mayor said. “This year, like no other in my lifetime, we are challenged by the virus COVID-19. I don’t need to go into detail about the fact that the cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in our county and across the state.”
The mayor then urged all Tullahomans to do their part and “follow all of the CDC guidelines for controlling the spread of the virus” until there is a vaccine readily available for the general public.
“I am encouraging, as strongly as possible, all of our citizens follow all of the CDC guidelines for controlling the spread of the virus and I am emphasizing the wearing of face coverings, or masks, when in any social setting where social distancing of 6 feet can’t be maintained,” he said. “Data confirms that in counties where there is a mask mandate the Daily Case Rate per 100,000 residents is significantly lower than in counties without a mask mandate.”
Knowis also recognized the limits of local governments despite authority granted by Gov. Bill Lee. The governor granted authority to all county mayors to implement their own mask mandates, though Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell has resisted taking that step.
Knowis repeated Cordell’s request from the previous week for all Coffee Countians to “use common sense” and remain diligent about washing their hands, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and properly wear masks.
“I whole heartedly agree with Mayor Cordell’s statement and as the Mayor of Tullahoma, I am asking that we in Tullahoma set the example for the rest of our county in following all the CDC guidelines, especially in the wearing of face coverings, or masks, in all social settings until we all have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
A video of the mayor’s message can be seen on the city’s website.