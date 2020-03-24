Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.