All Tullahoma City Schools students will have free breakfast and lunch, thanks to a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The waiver from the USDA extends school systems’ summer meal programs to continue operating through Dec. 31, keeping children fed at no charge to families.
“This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on-the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the announcement from the USDA stated.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food,” said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the UDSA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially. We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school foodservice professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”
Financial relief
According to Angela Cardwell, the director of Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department, this waiver was a welcome relief to financial strain on her department.
“School nutrition has been pushing for this waiver for months,” she told The News. “The financial devastation this pandemic has brought to school nutrition departments throughout the nation is beyond detrimental. Without meal reimbursement from distribution and participation of meals, school nutrition programs throughout the nation have been hemorrhaging money.”
Cardwell said the district was given the option to “opt in” with the waiver and “jumped into it immediately.”
“This means all kids, all schools, all ages have the ability to get free breakfast and lunch from TCS Nutrition Department,” she said.
According to Cardwell, each day the school system is out of school for an emergency, her department loses an average of $10,000; since the school system closed in early March due to the pandemic, she and her staff have had to get creative in how they operate.
“We are surviving and making sure we are here for all our children in Tullahoma,” she said.
Getting creative
Surviving amid the pandemic has forced Cardwell and her team to get more creative in how they operate while making sure to meet the nutritional needs of all children in Tullahoma.
“We have been challenged to be extremely creative, cost effective and adaptable,” she said.
Menu cuts have meant children see limited options in each food component, such as the meat or meat alternative, grains, milks, fruits and vegetables.
The department has also seen supply shortages of certain food items from manufacturers and distributors, Cardwell said, so she and the department have focused on depleting inventory and utilizing “commodity foods” she allocated the previous year to monopolize the department’s main meal targets.
“Fruits, veggies and packing supplies have been a huge issue with supply and demand,” she said.
That has forced her to opt for canned fruit rather than fresh, which she said is not ideal but still a good option.
“Although canned fruit is not my number one choice, it has hit our menus much more frequently due to simply not having the quantity and quality of fresh produce,” she said.
No matter what challenges her department faces, Cardwell said her main priority is to feed as many Tullahoma children as possible and to protect her employees’ jobs.
“We are essential and we work hard for the children in our community,” she said. “We have been on the front lines, adapting quickly and without hesitation. I am incredibly proud of my staff and their commitment to change and change and change again.”
The waiver will allow Cardwell and her staff to continue to feed all the children of Tullahoma for free through the fall, Thanksgiving and winter breaks, which Cardwell said was “fantastic news.”
“The purpose of our department is not just to feed children that have food insecurities,” she said. “We are here for all children. We are here to financially [help] families by providing cost effective or free meals, provide a sense of consistency and reliability for food security in the most uncertain of times, to introduce new foods, to show children foods prepared in different ways than they have ever seen, smelled or tasted, to educate them on the hundreds of ways you can create your plate, and to instill lifelong healthy eating routines and choices.”
S3 rides again
With the waiver, Cardwell said the nutrition staff will also be rolling out into the streets of Tullahoma once again with the Starvation Salvation Station, or S3, food truck. The truck will follow a set schedule starting Wednesday, Sept. 9.
“We will post our updated route schedule with new times,” Cardwell said of the S3 route. The truck will begin delivering food at 1:30 p.m., she said.
Families can also pick up meals at each of the seven schools from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. A full week’s worth of meals will be provided for all students currently enrolled in distance learning. This includes seven breakfast and seven lunch meals per child.
Additionally, Cardwell said, the food is also available to children who are not currently enrolled with TCS. Families need to register with Cardwell in order to participate or reach out to a school cafeteria manager.
For more information on the free meals program, contact Cardwell at 454-2604.