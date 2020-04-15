USDA Rural Development in Tennessee is open for business and here to serve our rural communities affected by COVID-19. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities and all the people who call them home during this challenging time. We have taken a number of immediate actions to help rural residents, businesses, and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak:
Effective March 19, borrowers with USDA single-family housing Direct and Guaranteed loans are subject to a moratorium on foreclosure and eviction for a period of 60 days. This action applies to the initiation of foreclosures and evictions and to the completion of foreclosures and evictions in process.
Effective immediately until Sept. 30, 2020, lenders may offer 180-day loan payment deferrals without prior agency approval for Business and Industry Loan Guarantees, Rural Energy for America Program Loan Guarantees, Community Facilities Loan Guarantees, and Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees.
The USDA has extended application deadlines for our Rural Business Development Grant Program, the Rural Energy for America Program, and the ReConnect Program.
To learn more about Rural Development’s COVID-19 response visit www.rd.usda.gov/coronavirus.
Tennessee Rural Development staff are working remotely. They remain dedicated to the timely delivery of our programs.
USDA Rural Development is here to help, and with our 50+ programs we can create prosperity in rural communities together. I believe that our programs truly make the difference for rural Tennessee and when we work together, America prospers. You may check out their programs at www.rd.usda.gov/tn.