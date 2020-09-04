Certain long term care facilities in Tullahoma are faring better than others when it comes to COVID-19.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, Morning Pointe of Tullahoma has seen the largest outbreak of the virus among the city’s long term care facilities.
Per the data, 13 of Morning Pointe Tullahoma’s 47 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven of those residents have recovered, but one died, according to the data.
That resident death is one of the six COVID-19 deaths reported in Coffee County.
Additionally, 13 members of the staff at Morning Pointe have tested positive for the virus, according to the TDOH.
Morning Pointe Vice President of Communications Will Brewer released the following statement about the numbers to The News:
“Morning Pointe Senior Living continues to place the health and safety of residents and associates first, especially with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. Infection control procedures are approved at the state and local level and we remain vigilant in the fight against infection. Protocols in place include—but are not limited to—the following:
- Restriction of visitation to essential personnel only (except in end-of-life situations).
- Health screenings for all associates upon entry to the community each day.
- Infection control procedures, such as handwashing, hand sanitizing and increased environmental cleaning and disinfection.
- Personal protective equipment such as facemasks for residents and associates.
- Testing for Covid-19 or other infections as required by CDC and state and local health departments.
“Morning Pointe residents or associates who test positive for Covid-19 (or any other infection) are quarantined per state health department and CDC protocols for a specified amount of days,” Brewer’s statement continued. “Residents are required to quarantine inside their respective apartments for the required amount of days after a positive Covid-19 infection. Associates may not return to work until after the specified number of days as required by state health guidelines.
“Required communication to appropriate parties regarding Covid-19 has occurred at all times. Pursuant to privacy laws, Morning Pointe does not publicly release identifying information of Covid-19 infections of residents or associates. Morning Pointe extends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those who have been affected by Covid-19.”
Life Care Center of Tullahoma has had a significantly smaller portion of its residents and staff members test positive for the virus, according to the state data.
Of its 82 residents, only one has tested positive, per the TDOH. That resident has since recovered, according to the data.
Six staff members at Life Care Center have also tested positive. State figures do not reveal how many of them have recovered.
Life Care Center also has zero deaths, per the data.
The facility with the smallest numbers is NHC Tullahoma. So far no in-house or admitted patients have tested positive for the virus, and only one employee has received a positive test result, according to its self-reporting dashboard.
That employee is not listed as recovered as of Thursday, Sept. 3, per the dashboard. There have been no patient deaths at NHC Tullahoma, either.