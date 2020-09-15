With an outbreak in the facility now under control with no reported COVID-19 cases remaining, Morning Pointe is determined to keep the threat out.
The safety and wellness of residents and staff has always been a priority at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma, and as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to monitor and enhance all infection control procedures to mitigate the effects of the challenging virus.
“There has always been an emphasis on providing an exceptional level of care here at Morning Pointe. We do not take the health and safety of our residents and associates lightly and we are doing everything in our power to protect them,” says Tana Branch-Philpot, executive director at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma. “When you’re a resident at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma, you’re family—and family members care for one another. It’s important to me that our residents’ families be kept up-to-date on all matters related to COVID-19 as we continue to provide a safe, loving environment for Mom or Dad.”
Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Morning Pointe of Tullahoma revealed it has adhered to the infection prevention and containment guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH). The number of COVID-19 cases at the Tullahoma facility have consistently been reported to the proper authorities and there is constant communication with families on the latest developments, their press release said.
Important wellness measures and precautions include—but are not limited to—the following: restricting visitor access to the facility, increased handwashing and sanitization, required daily health screenings for associates, the use of personal protective equipment such as face masks, mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents and associates, and quarantining when appropriate. Wellness marketing campaigns have also been implemented as a reminder of the impact these safety measures have on the safety of residents and associates.
“The challenges surrounding COVID-19 are not unique to Morning Pointe,” said Greg A. Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “It’s no secret that senior adults across our country have been extremely vulnerable to this virus, but I am very proud of the hard work and dedication that has been shown by the associates at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma and I know they will continue to do everything they can to protect our residents.”
“This is a very challenging virus,” says Mandy Taylor, senior vice president of clinical operations for Morning Pointe Senior Living. “While we continue to support the family members of those who passed, holding them close, we are also very grateful for the majority who have since recovered. We will continue to work even harder to add to our growing number of weeks without new positive cases and we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all affected by the virus.”
With safety always a top priority, residents are permitted to be out in the building. Wearing masks, social distancing and following all CDC, state and local health department mandates, they are enjoying a lively life enrichment program, including exercises, creative arts, music, window visits and more. “If you are a Morning Pointe of Tullahoma volunteer, and you are not quite sure how to safely plug in, reach out and we can help you connect in new ways to support our residents,” says Philpot. “I can’t say thanks enough to the greater Tullahoma community for all they have done and continue to do to support our seniors and their families.”