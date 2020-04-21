Motlow State instructors and staff are meeting the challenges of teaching and supporting students in a virtual-only educational world through determination and innovation.
The College made the decision mid-March to close all campuses due to Coronavirus, mandating the conversion of a multitude of courses and services to an online format in a matter of days.
Impressive as this task was, even more impressive is how instructors and staff are being innovative in assisting students as they acclimate to a virtual academic environment.
Andrea Green, assistant professor, English, and learning support coordinator for reading and writing, leverages the resources built into D2L Brightspace, Motlow’s online learning management system, to provide comprehensive online instruction. Green teaches through the use of discussion boards, quizzes, digital rubrics, calendar tools, checklists, announcements, and videos she has recorded.
Green displayed her online ingenuity at a recent “best online practices” event sponsored by Motlow Academic Affairs, where she shared her screen and showed colleagues one of her online courses. She demonstrated how her students know what is due when it is due and how to access it. The technology allows her to framework lessons as she threads resources, such as her videos, and activities throughout the course via hyperlinks.
“Motlow recently purchased the Kaltura Video Platform for use with the D2L system that allows me to interact with students in a more engaging fashion,” said Green. “I can record and upload videos with Express Capture in a matter of minutes.”
Through Kaltura, Green has refined her online lectures as well, incorporating PowerPoints, Prezis, and other resources interactively via the Capture tool. “Kaltura allows me to mimic what I do in an on-ground setting,” Green added. “My Kaltura videos have garnered a lot of positive feedback from students!”
They also garnered the admiration of her peers, as she was awarded a $50 gift certificate for “most innovative online approaches” at the best practices event.
For some courses, Green uses ePortfolios, which are digital collections of student work that are used to showcase efforts and ideas and act as archives of learning, discovery, progress, achievement, and self-reflection. Also, they promote multimodal communication as they allow for the inclusion of text, images, videos, audio clips, and other types of media.
While the decision to close campuses forced 100% online classrooms, it simultaneously required areas of the College that provide critical services to students, such as libraries and student success, to migrate to a 100% virtual environment.
Motlow librarians are now teaching Information Literacy via Zoom.
Students can stay digitally connected to the Motlow library and other online services through LibGuides; an easy-to-use content management system librarians use to curate knowledge and share information.
Libguides also provides students free access to eTextbooks; and offers instructional videos regarding students’ accessing their GPS (Graduation Planning System) plan, registering for classes, and accessing online courses via D2L. The site also provides subject matter database links for students to find magazine, journal, and newspaper articles as well as other information from reliable sources.
Motlow Completion Coaches are essential to individual student success, as proven by statistics that show Motlow at the top of retention and graduation rates in Tennessee. The Motlow Student Success department is offering group academic advising sessions via Zoom. There are regularly scheduled advising sessions for STEM and non-STEM students, with session registration online from the LibGuides Student Online Resources webpage, mscc.libguides.com/studentguide.