Cash Express held its 16th annual “Fill the Semi” toy and coat drive Saturday, Dec. 5, where people could drop off donations of coats, new and used toys and nonperishable foods to fill the semi-truck on the lot.
Along with the event, Cash Express will accept donations of cash, toys, coats and nonperishable items from now until Dec. 15.
Manager Kristen Burton said it was her first year participating in the traditional event and she is enjoying the opportunity to help struggling residents.
“We are really just trying to help families and kids in need,” Burton said. “I know this year has been really crazy with COVID and we’re just trying to help our community out.”
She was not alone during the event as Cash Express had some help from members of the Battalion of the Lost R.C., a local motorcycle riding club.
Burton said this is the first time the group has helped with the event as it focuses on supporting communities around the area, like helping kids in Winchester with their bikes.
“I thought that was amazing since its cold outside and not many people are going to come and stand outside,” Burton said. “I’m super excited they’re here to help us.”
Another addition for the fundraiser was Titan provided one of its semi-trucks to be filled. Burton said in the past Cash Express partnered with the Tullahoma Fire Department for the toy drive; however, the department decided to focus on accepting cash donations instead of toys to minimize the spread of the virus.
Cash Express also decided to partner with Good Samaritan in accepting donations this year. Burton said after Dec. 15 she will drop off all the donations collected to Good Samaritan.
“I hope we can help some kids and families,” Burton said.
There are 47 drop-off locations in Estill Springs and Tullahoma for anyone who wants to either donate items like toys and nonperishable food or cash. Some of the locations in Tullahoma include Roscoe Brown, Tullahoma Lanes, Max Tires, the Sweat Shop and Cash Express.
Good Samaritan is also accept donations at its location on 210 E Grundy St.