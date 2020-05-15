Their sting is seven times more toxic than a normal hornet and can prove fatal to humans. The invasive species can wipe out entire colonies of honey bees, thereby upsetting the ecosystem. And, they are in North America.
That’s the bad news pertaining type of hornet which has been dubbed the “murder hornet” by some news organizations. The good news, according to entomologist Dr. Karla Addesso, Associate Professor for the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, based out of the Tennessee State University Otis L. Floyd Nursery Research Center, is that there is no evidence the intimidating species is anywhere near Tullahoma or even in this part of the United States.
“The phrase (murder hornets) was made up by whoever writes the New York Times headlines,” Addesso said. “It refers to their ability to kill entire honey bee hives. Their real name is the Asian Giant Hornet, Vespa mandarinia.”
The doctor revealed during an interview with The News that there is no threat to anyone unless they are visiting a small area of the U.S., south of Vancouver. “They are not present in Tennessee,” Addesso said.
Last December, two insect specimens were found and two possible reports of the hornet were made near the city of Vancouver on the Canadian border.
“It is unknown if the wasps have established in that area or if they came from cargo,” the professor explained. “If they are established, then new hornet queens will emerge in April/May to start new colonies. Entomologists near Vancouver are surveying for them this spring to see if they can find any more. If they find them they will destroy them. Beekeepers in the area are being asked to report them if they see any.”
Addesso explained the “murder hornets” are closely related to the European hornet and more distantly related to our yellow jackets/bald-faced hornets. The species is native to parts of Russia, China, Korea, Japan and India.
When it comes to the ecosystem, the professor pointed out the species can cause problems with the honey bee population if they are allowed to take hold.
“At the end of summer the Giant Hornet will seek out other insects to eat in order to store fat and protein for the coming winter,” Addesso said. “They prefer to eat bee larvae and will enter honey bee hives, kill all the workers and eat the larvae. They will also feed on larvae of other native bees. They are known to kill European honey bee colonies in Asia which is a problem for beekeepers. The Asian honey bees have defenses to protect themselves from the hornet.”
As for their appearance, the species is much larger than yellow jackets or European hornet (1.5 to 2 inches long) with a light orange head. The mouthparts are also orange with brown teeth. The second body segment where wings attach is brown. The abdomen is striped with brown and orange bars.
“In Tennessee, we have the European hornet which has a yellow face and reddish head,” she explained.
While an invasion of murder hornets is not imminent, Addesso said their reputation for a painful sting is not fiction.
“Their (stings) are seven times more toxic and their stinger is longer and more painful,” the professor explained. “If you have a bee allergy, they can be very dangerous.”
Like our hornets, they feed on other insects and are not interested in people unless disturbed. The species builds nests underground. The mature nest has 100 workers caring for the larvae that will become the next year's queens.
“Because they nest underground, there is the possibility of driving a mower or tractor over their nest,” she noted.
Addesso concluded by saying the species will be eradicated if found by authorities either in the United States or Canada.