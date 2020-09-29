A former Bobcat has become the first student in Tullahoma City Schools to win a national title for FBLA.
Over the summer, Brady Welch won the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) national championship for multimedia website development. He is the first national winner for TCS and West Middle School (WMS), which established its FBLA chapter in 2018.
In a small reception held at West with his parents and WMS staff, FBLA advisor Franklin Cammack spoke on Brady’s journey to get to the finals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As COVID-19 cases started to rise in the state, high school competitors already qualified for the national competition, but middle school competitors were stuck. Middle school chapters of the club had to submit their information to the state level first.
When schools closed down March 13, Cammack said he talked to WMS Principal Cindy Herrera about his concerns for the students not being able to compete. Herrera said everything would be fine, and they would have to wait and see.
Cammack said he didn’t have to wait too long, as he got a call a few hours later with bad news.
“I got the call from the state department that said they were cancelling state conferences all together,” Cammack recalled. “I cried hard all night for all the hard work we had done. I knew we had kids who were going to blow the competition [away] at state conference.”
When he learned that the national conference was going on, Cammack said he was determined to find a way for the middle school to compete. After talking to his state contact, Cammack remembered they had submitted an entry for multimedia website development and asked if they could compete in that competition.
He was given the greenlight, and Welch’s website was in. In May, FBLA released the state winners, and Brady was named the champion for Tennessee.
“The only middle school event we had in Tennessee, he wins it,” Cammack said.
Brady said after he won state level he was given a list of things to work on his website so he could improve it for the national conference.
The national conference was held virtually at the end of June. Brady was able to participate in workshop sessions and network with national officers. Cammack said they had to wait two weeks after the event for FBLA to publish the winners.
“In West Middle’s second year of having a FBLA chapter, we have our first national winner, Mister Brady Welsh,” Cammack said.
Cammack, Herrera and the WMS staff congratulated Brady for his win and wished him luck in the future.
Brady said he felt awestruck, as he didn’t expect to win or do well when he submitted his website for the multimedia and website development event. For the competition, he had to design a website based on the FBLA chapter at West.
“I had to send them a website for them to judge based on a number of things,” Brady said. “I had to put some music in there and some interactive elements.”
From his perspective, COVID-19 created the biggest challenge of submitting the website and having the conference itself. Brady said he was on the edge of his seat wanting to know who won, since winners were not announced at first. He did not know he won until he talked to Cammock.
“I was surprised; I figured it out through Mr. Cammock, and it was through text,” Brady said. “I asked ‘Wait, did I win?’ I didn’t expect to do that well.”
Brady has continued his FBLA membership at the high school level. He joined the Tullahoma High School chapter when he entered ninth grade.
Brady noted it was a bit different than at West and has more people in it. He added they have not been able to work on their events but are getting plans set in stone, as well as doing fundraisers.
Brady gave credit to Cammack for helping him during his time at West and is excited about the various events he can enter at the high school level.
“He really helped me a lot throughout the past two years of being a part of FBLA,” Brady said. “Without him I wouldn’t have done well in either of my events I was a part of.”