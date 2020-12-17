While the number of COVID-19 cases are spiking in the area, prompting the city and county governments to roll back in-person services once again, outside reports may be misleading when it comes to those numbers.
Recently a list from The New York Times listed “Tullahoma” as one of the top-ten cities in the nation for COVID-19 spikes, causing a fervor on social media channels and one Nashville news outlet.
However, further investigation of the reports by The Tullahoma News reveal a broader picture.
While “Tullahoma, Tenn.” is listed on The New York Times list, that figure does not reflect the numbers solely from the Tullahoma city limits. Instead, the figure refers to the Tullahoma-Manchester Micropolitan Statistical Area, which includes all of Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties. In fact, The New York Times includes a disclaimer about its data that reads: “Metro and micropolitan areas are bigger than just the city limits of a given place – they often include the surrounding suburbs and exurbs.”
The Tennessee Department of Health does not break down COVID-19 case numbers by city; it only reflects county-wide figures.
The “Tullahoma” referred to in The New York Times report encapsulates all COVID-19 figures from the three counties – and more than a dozen cities, towns and communities therein – that make up the local micropolitan statistical area.
As of Thursday, Dec. 17, Coffee County had 760 active cases; Franklin County was 416 and Moore County was 112, for a total of 1,288 active cases in the Tullahoma-Manchester Micropolitan Statistical Area. Also as of Thursday, Dec. 17, the micropolitan area was listed as fifth on the list of places “where new cases are increasing fastest.” The micropolitan area was also listed 19th on the list of average daily case numbers for the last two weeks from The New York Times, with 1,799 cases among its approximately 105,216 residents. The New York Times also sees the Tullahoma micropolitan area as 111th for cumulative COVID-19 case numbers, falling well behind metropolitan and micropolitan areas in North Dakota, Texas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas, Indiana, Arizona and more states.
For the most accurate community-level information on COVID-19 numbers, readers should check the week-daily updates from The News online or the Tennessee Department of Health.