The number remained at zero this week at the Tullahoma NHC after their sister site in McMinnville reported 18 COVID-19 cases this past week.
The numbers at NHC McMinnville broke down to 15 patients and three employees who tested positive for the coronavirus. At last report, there were no hospitalizations from the positive tests for either patients or residents. The broadened testing at the facility which revealed the numbers at the McMinnville residence reportedly came after an employee tested positive.
In the meantime, Tullahoma NHC continued holding the line with no positive tests as of Thursday despite the nation-wide spike in positive tests.
According to NHC management, they report all positive confirmations of patients and partners (employees) directly to the local and state departments of health. Active positive patients are supported in identified “transitional areas” in designated centers with dedicated team members equipped with proper personal protective equipment. All infection control protocols per CDC and CMS are followed extensively. They follow CDC guidelines in handling positive COVID-19 partners (employees).
“We continue to follow infection control guidelines from the CDC and CMS, including proper hand-washing techniques, extensive environmental services, social distancing, and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment,” NHC management revealed. “We will follow our standard procedures and notify you if your loved one has a change in condition. We continue to screen partners and actively take temperatures.”
The continued spike in COVID-19 cases in Tennessee is expected to bring new guidance from the governor’s office as far as assisted living centers go. In the meantime, virtual visitations are the encouraged method of connecting with residents who live in assisted living centers such as NHC.