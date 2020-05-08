Sad news from the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club this week: this year’s 41A Music Festival has been canceled.
The club posted the announcement Wednesday afternoon on the event’s Facebook page, letting fans and friends know this year’s fundraising festival would not be happening.
“Due to factors outside of our control, and in the interest of the health and well-being of the community we serve, we regretfully announce that this year’s 41A Music Festival has been cancelled,” the announcement read.
According to Festival Chair Jason Redd, a number of factors, including artist schedules, city permitting and other events contributed to organizers’ decision to call off this year’s festival.
While not publicly announced, Redd told The News that the group had already moved its original date from late September to late July in order to avoid a conflict with the rescheduled Bonnaroo dates.
Additionally, Redd said he and other organizers were concerned about the financial impact the current pandemic has had and may continue to have on the local economy.
The festival is primarily a major fundraiser for the Highland Rim Kiwanis to help children in the area through various charities. With the area and its local businesses taking on the financial losses they are due to COVID-19, festival organizers did not want to try to put on a festival that did not end up raising money for its missions.
“If we undertake an endeavor that will likely incur a loss, it effectively takes away from the very children we are committed to supporting,” Redd said on the original Facebook post. “It is a tough decision to make, but we feel it is the right one given the circumstances.”
Another concern for organizers was the possibility of securing an event permit so far in advance of the festival.
Redd said the city has been more than helpful over the last decade in making the festival happen, but with the current pandemic looming over the nation, city officials said they were no longer issuing permits for mass gatherings that far in advance.
“I contacted the city to express my concern over whether or not a permit would be approved for an event involving mass assembly in July or August and was told they’re only looking at events in a two-week timeframe and that they were doubtful they would be able to approve an event that was that far out,” he said.
That two week timeframe would not have been possible for festival organizers to work with, as there are so many moving parts to putting on an event of that size.
“It takes a lot of time to put this stuff all together,” he said. “I know it’s not a huge, grand event like Bonnaroo, but it does take a considerable amount of time.”
Redd further clarified to The News that there are costs associated with putting on the festival each year, including paying artists and vendors.
“We have to rely on small businesses for sponsorships,” Redd said. “With the economic impact that small businesses have suffered, asking for donations for an event that possibly could be sidelined wouldn’t do us much good.”
The combination of factors led organizers to pull the plug on this year’s event, but Redd wanted to reassure festival fans that they were planning to return in 2021.
“The upside is we already have a very good lineup set for next year,” he said.
The lineup from this year’s festival agreed to postpone until 2021. That announcement will come at a later date, but Redd assured fans it would be a great time for all to enjoy.
“We look forward to hearing those bands perform for the festival and all our attendees next year,” he said.
