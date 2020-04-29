District Attorney General Craig Northcott will not prosecute those who violate Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order.
Calling the governor’s executive order unconstitutional, Northcott said his office will not prosecute any person who is exercising their civil liberties, be it professionally or personally.
“I believe that I cannot prosecute any person for simply engaging in legal activities such as operating their lawful business,” Northcott revealed in his announcement Wednesday. Northcott clarified that any criminal statute that is vague, arbitrary and isn’t uniformly applicable is unconstitutional.
Northcott says he has an issue in the unfair weight of the governor’s decree. “How does it make sense that a restaurant with a capacity of 400 can serve 200 people but a barber who rarely has more than (five) people in the shop at a time can’t ply his trade to support his family?”
The district attorney believes the governor’s directives have become increasingly hard to understand.
“As Gov. Lee continues to modify these orders, they are becoming increasingly vague and arbitrary,” Northcott noted, using the directives aimed at restaurants, tattoo shops and haircare salons as examples.
Northcott does not dispute the governor’s executive orders are legal; however, as district attorney he feels he has the legal right and obligations not to enforce the decrees.
“I believe that the current status of the Executive Orders that, by statute, are enforceable criminal sanctions,” Northcott said. “As part of the checks and balances of our government, I have prosecutorial discretion to choose not to prosecute any crime and this discretion has been consistently upheld by many Tennessee and US Supreme Court’s decisions.”
Northcott noted that he feels the governor is acting with good intentions, though that does not make his actions constitutional.
While not prosecuting criminally, Northcott warned businesses that there could be civil repercussions from failing to adhere to the executive orders. The civil penalties could be levied by the state and include loss of licensure.
“I am only speaking for the fact that there will be no criminal sanctions in Coffee County for violation of an Executive Order issued in response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” Northcott clarified.
Northcott's full statement can be seen below.
