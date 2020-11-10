There are currently 2,253 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county also added another death, bringing that total to 32.
Of the 2,253 total cases of the virus, 246 are considered active, while 1,975 are considered inactive/recovered.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 44.5 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 22.2 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 23.9.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 9.6%.
Coffee County remains in the Orange Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.