Coffee County ended the work week with 228 active cases of COVID-19 out of 2,324 total cases, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report also notes Coffee County has 36 COVID-19 deaths.
According to the state's long term care facility dashboard, no assisted living facilities or nursing homes in Tullahoma currently have an active case of COVID-19 among residents. Previously, Morning Pointe, Life Care Center and NHC Tullahoma reported outbreaks among their facilities, though all have since recovered and are no longer listed on the state's dashboard.
Tullahoma City Schools is also faring well in relation to COVID-19, according to the state education department dashboard. Per the dashboard, two of the city's elementary schools, Bel-Aire and East Lincoln, have seen no cases of COVID-19 among staff or students over the last two weeks.
Cases in the remaining schools remains low, per the state dashboard. Tullahoma High School reported <5 cases last week for staff and for students, as well as no new staff cases this week and <5 cases among students. West Middle School is listed with <5 new cases among students this week with no cases last week. The school also reported no cases among staff members this week and last week. East Middle School reported <5 cases among staff members last week but no cases this week, as well as no cases for students the last two weeks. Jack T. Farrar Elementary School and Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported <5 new cases among students this week but none last week; the schools also reported no staff cases the last two weeks.
According to the county data snapshot, there have been 4,051 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Coffee County.
Over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 39.2 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 21.6 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 22.8.
As for testing results, the county has averaged 184.6 tests per day over the last week, or 32.7 tests for 10,000 residents per day.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 10.1%.
The county remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.