There are currently 2,411 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 2,411 total cases of the virus, 267 are considered active, while 2,108 are considered inactive/recovered.
The report also notes Coffee County has 36 COVID-19 deaths.
According to the state's long term care facility dashboard, no assisted living facilities or nursing homes in Tullahoma currently have an active case of COVID-19 among residents. Previously, Morning Pointe, Life Care Center and NHC Tullahoma reported outbreaks among their facilities, though all have since recovered. NHC Tullahoma is still listed on the state dashboard with the last case reported on Oct. 29.
When compared to NHC's own dashboard, the facility currently has no residents with the virus and only one staff member who tested positive. The facility's dashboard lists 32 patients and 30 staff members as "recovered." There have been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
Tullahoma City Schools is also faring well in relation to COVID-19, according to the state education department dashboard. Per the dashboard, two of the city's elementary schools, Bel-Aire and East Lincoln, have seen no cases of COVID-19 among staff or students over the last two weeks.
Cases in the remaining schools remains low, per the state dashboard. Tullahoma High School reported <5 cases last week for staff and for students, as well as no new staff cases this week and <5 cases among students. West Middle School is listed with <5 new cases among students this week with no cases last week. The school also reported no cases among staff members this week and last week. East Middle School reported <5 cases among staff members last week but no cases this week, as well as no cases for students the last two weeks. Jack T. Farrar Elementary School and Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported <5 new cases among students this week but none last week; the schools also reported no staff cases the last two weeks.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.