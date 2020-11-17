There are currently 2,451 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 2,451 total cases of the virus, 268 are considered active, while 2,147 are considered inactive/recovered.
The report also notes Coffee County has 36 COVID-19 deaths.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.