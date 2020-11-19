There are currently 2,518 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 2,518 total cases of the virus, 290 are considered active, while 2,190 are considered inactive/recovered.
The report also notes Coffee County has 38 COVID-19 deaths.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 56.4 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 26.1 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 24.0.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 13.9%.
The county remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.