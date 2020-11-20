According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 2,547 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County. Of the 2,547 total cases of the virus, 291 are considered active, while 2,217 are considered inactive/recovered.
The report also notes Coffee County has now 39 COVID-19 deaths.
According to the state's long term care facility dashboard, NHC Tullahoma reported a postive case of COVID-19 in its facility on Nov. 16, after not having a new case in several weeks.
When compared to NHC's own dashboard, the facility has only two staff members who tested positive while no residents have tested positive with the virus. The facility's dashboard lists 32 patients and 31 staff members as "recovered." There have been only been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
Unfortunately, Tullahoma City Schools also saw an increase in cases of COVID-19, according to the state education department dashboard. Per the dashboard, Tullahoma High School reported seven new cases for students this week while having no new staff cases this week and <5 cases among students last week.
Meanwhile, East Lincoln Elementary School is reporting zero cases of COVID-19 among staff or students over the last two weeks.
Cases in the remaining schools remains low. Bel-Aire Elementary School reported <5 new cases among students and staff members this week with no new cases reported for students and staff member last week. East Middle School reported <5 cases among students this week but no cases last week, as well as no cases for staff members the last two weeks.
Jack T. Farrar Elementary School reported <5 new cases among students this week and last week while no new cases for staff was reported this week or last week. Robert E. Lee Elementary School and West Middle School reported <5 cases for students and staff members this week and <5 cases were reported for students last week.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 57.6 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 27.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 24.0.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 13.1%.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.