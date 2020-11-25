According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 2,681 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County. Of the 2,681 total cases of the virus, 273 are considered active, while 2,367 are considered inactive/recovered.
There are 41 COVID-19 deaths in Coffee County.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 47.5 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 27.6 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 22.1.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 14.7%.
The county remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.