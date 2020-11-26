There are 41 COVID-19 deaths in Coffee County.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 45.5 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 28.8 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 22.6.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 12.8%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 352,376 which includes 4,519 deaths, 2,178 current hospitalizations and 312,885 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is now in the Orange Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.