There are currently 2,886 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of the 2,886 total cases of the virus, 328 are considered active, while 2,516 are considered inactive/recovered.
The report also notes Coffee County has now 42 COVID-19 deaths.
According to the state's long term care facility dashboard, NHC Tullahoma has not had a positive case of COVID-19 in its facility on Nov. 16, after not having a new case in several weeks.
When compared to NHC's own dashboard, the facility has only two staff members who tested positive while no residents have tested positive with the virus. The facility's dashboard lists 32 patients and 33 staff members as "recovered." There have been only been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
According to the state education department dashboard, Tullahoma City Schools did not have any cases in the last week. Per the dashboard, Tullahoma High School reported <5 cases for students this week and seven cases for students last week, as well as having <5 new staff cases this week and last week.
Cases in the remaining schools remains low. East Lincoln Elementary School reported zero new cases for students but <5 cases for staff this week with zero cases reported last week. Bel-Aire Elementary School reported <5 new cases among students this week with <5 cases reported for students and staff member last week. East Middle School reported <5 cases among students and staff this week but no cases last week for staff, as well as <5 cases for students last week.
Jack T. Farrar Elementary School reported zero new cases among students this week and <5 cases last week while no new cases for staff was reported for the last two weeks. Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported zero new cases among students and staff this week and <5 cases among students and staff last week. West Middle School reported <5 cases for students this week and <5 cases were reported for students and staff last week.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 60.7 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 33.7 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 24.3.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 14%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 374,493 which includes 4,602 deaths, 2,290 current hospitalizations and 328,710 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is now in the Orange Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.