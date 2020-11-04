There are currently 2,131 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Per the report, which is updated daily at 2 p.m., lists out of 2,131 overall cases in Coffee County, there are 283 active cases with currently 1,817 inactive/recovered cases. The county is now at 31 COVID-19 deaths.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 38.4 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 22.9 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 24.9.
Coffee County remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.