There are currently 2,135 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of the 2,135 total cases of the virus, 259 are considered active, while 1,844 are considered inactive/recovered. There are now 32 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 11.4%.
Coffee County is now in the Orange Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.