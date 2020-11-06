There are currently 2,143 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Per the report, which is updated daily at 2 p.m., of the 2,135 total cases of the virus, 243 are considered active, while 1,868 are considered inactive/recovered. There are currently 32 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 37.4 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 24.0 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 21.1.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 11.9%.
According to the Long Term Care Facility dashboard, NHC Tullahoma is still the only facility listed. The state dashboard shows that the last case reported was on Oct. 29.
According to NHC Tullahoma's own dashboard, there are currently no residents with COVID-19 and only shows two staff members with the virus. The facility's dashboard lists 32 patients and 28 staff members as "recovered." There have also been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
Coffee County is now in the Orange Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.