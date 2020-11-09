Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.