There are currently 2,234 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of the 1,943 total cases of the virus, 279 are considered active, while 1,924 are considered inactive/recovered.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 36.9 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 20.6 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 24.1.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 8.3%.
The city's nursing homes continue to do better, according to the TDOH Long Term Care Facility Data. Per that dashboard, NHC Tullahoma has gone without a positive case of COVID-19 since Oct. 29.
According to NHC's own dashboard, the facility currently has no residents with the virus and two staff members who tested positive. The facility's dashboard lists 32 patients and 29 staff members as "recovered." There have been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
Coffee County remains in the Orange Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.