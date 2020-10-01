As of Thursday, Oct. 1, Coffee County has 1,318 overall cases of COVID-19 to its name, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which is updated at 2 p.m. each day, lists Coffee County with 227 cases considered active, 1,077 considered inactive/recovered and 14 deaths.
The County Data Snapshot, which was last updated Wednesday, Sept. 30, lists Coffee County with a daily case rate of 36.9 per 100,000 residents.
Over the last two weeks, Coffee County has averaged 21.3 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The previous two weeks, the average case rate was 15.8.
Over the last week, the county has averaged 235.1 tests per day, with a percent positive rate of 10.7%.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.