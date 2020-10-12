As of Monday, Oct. 12, Coffee County has 1,588 overall cases of COVID-19 according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which is updated at 2 p.m. each day, lists Coffee County with 284 cases considered active, 1,287 considered inactive/recovered and 17 deaths.
The County Data Snapshot, which was last updated Sunday, Oct. 11, lists Coffee County with a daily case rate of 46.8 per 100,000 residents.
Over the last week, the county has averaged 221.4 tests per day, with a percent positive rate of 11%.
According to the TDOH Long Term Care Facility Data, two nursing homes in Tullahoma have reported cases of COVID-19. They are Life Care Center and NHC Tullahoma. It shows that there were 19 total resident cases of COVID-19 at NHC and only six at Life Care Center. The dashboard does not say how many of those confirmed cases is recovered.
However, NHC Tullahoma's own COVID-19 dashboard, which is more detailed than the state dashboard, lists only two active cases of COVID-19 among NHC residents while one patient was transferred to a hospital. Per the NHC dashboard, 15 residents have recovered. The facility also reports two COVID-19 deaths.
Additionally, the NHC dashboard states 20 employees tested positive for the virus, though 12 of those have since recovered.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.