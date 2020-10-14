As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, Coffee County has 1,630 overall cases of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report states the county currently has 266 active cases, 18 deaths and 1,346 inactive/recovered cases.
The county crossed the 1,600-case mark yesterday, adding 100 cases of the virus in just five days, according to TDOH data.
There have been more than 21,000 negative tests in the county, according to the TDOH data dashboard.
There are currently 46 people reported as hospitalized with the virus, according to the Coffee County Data Snapshot, which was last updated Tuesday, Oct. 13. That hospitalization rate is .5% of the statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the snapshot.
To date, the county has had 2,851.6 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
Over the last week, the county had a daily case rate of 47.3 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county averaged 23.9 new cases reported per day. For the previous two weeks, the average was 21.2.
COVID-19 also claimed the life of Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 12. He was hospitalized earlier this month for the virus.