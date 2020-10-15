The latest figures from the Tennessee Department of Health list Coffee County with 1668 total cases of COVID-19 - an increase of 38 cases in a day.
Of this, there are 286 active cases and 19 deaths. There are 1363 inactive/recovered cases of the virus, per the latest report.
Statewide, Tennessee added more than 2,200 cases of the virus in 24 hours, the report states.
According to the county data snapshot provided by TDOH, the county has had a daily case rate of 41.7 per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
The percent positive rate for the county over the same time period has been 10.9%
The county has averaged 23.4 new cases per day over the last two weeks, the snapshot said. The previous two weeks, the rate was 21.3 average new cases per day.
As of Oct. 11, Coffee County is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.