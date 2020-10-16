The reporting system infrastructure for the Tennessee Department of Health experienced a technical issue yesterday, Oct. 15, which has resulted in lower test numbers on the Friday, Oct. 16 report, the department announced today.
According to the report released at 2 p.m., Coffee County added only a single case of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,669.
Active cases are listed at 261. There are still 19 COVID-19 deaths in the county, including Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman. There are 1,389 inactive/recovered cases, per the report.
Per the TDOH, higher numbers should be expected over the next couple of days as the reporting system empties out its back log.
Statewide, there was an increase of 666 cases, though the TDOH says that lowered number is likely an effect from the technical glitch.
Over the last 14 days, the county has averaged 25 new cases per day, according to the Coffee County Data Snapshot. The previous two weeks' average daily rate was 21.6.
Over the last week, the percent positive rate for Coffee County was 11.9%.
Coffee County remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.