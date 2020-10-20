There are currently 279 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
These cases come from the 1,774 total cases in the county, per the report.
There are currently 20 COVID-19 deaths in the county and 1,475 inactive/recovered cases.
As of Friday, Oct. 16, two local nursing homes were listed on the TDOH Long Term Care Facility dashboard for COVID-19 cases. The facilities are Life Care Center and NHC Tullahoma.
Per the state dashboard, Life Care Center has not had a positive test in its facility since Sept. 28. The facility recorded six cases of COVID-19 among residents and 19 among staff members. There have been no deaths at the facility, per the dashboard.
NHC Tullahoma recorded 27 resident cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 23 staff cases.
NHC has its own dashboard for COVID-19 updates. According to the NHC dashboard, there are currently 10 in-house patients with the virus; one patient was transferred to the hospital. There are 18 recovered patients recorded for the facility, per the NHC dashboard. The facility also recorded 24 total employees who tested positive for the virus, with 15 of them considered recovered.
There have been three COVID-19 deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
Morning Pointe of Tullahoma and Brookdale Senior Living do not appear on the state dashboard.