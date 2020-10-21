There are currently 268 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report lists the county with 1,783 total cases of the virus, with 1,495 of them considered inactive/recovered. There are still 20 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
According to the County Data Snapshot, also published by TDOH, the county has averaged 24.9 new cases per day over the last two weeks. The previous 14 days, the average was 21.4.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 40.9 cases per 100,000 residents per day. To date, the county has 3,138.2 cases per 100,000 residents, per the snapshot.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 19.5%, per the snapshot.
The county is still in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force map.