There are currently 256 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report lists the county with 1,799 total cases of the virus, with 1,523 of them considered inactive/recovered. There are still 20 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
Per the state dashboard, Life Care Center has not had a positive test in its facility since Sept. 28. The facility recorded six cases of COVID-19 among residents and 19 among staff members. There have been no deaths at the facility, per the dashboard.
NHC Tullahoma recorded 27 resident cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 23 staff cases.
NHC has its own dashboard for COVID-19 updates. According to the NHC dashboard, there are currently 14 in-house patients with the virus. There are 18 recovered patients recorded for the facility, per the NHC dashboard. The facility also recorded 27 total employees who tested positive for the virus, with 19 of them considered recovered.
There have been three COVID-19 deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
Morning Pointe of Tullahoma and Brookdale Senior Living do not appear on the state dashboard.
The county is still in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force map.