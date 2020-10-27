There are currently 1,943 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county also added another death, bringing that total to 26.
Of the 1,943 total cases of the virus, 269 are considered active, while 1,648 are considered inactive/recovered.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 41.2 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 23.9 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 23.8.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 10.5%.
Coffee County remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.
The city's nursing homes are faring better now than they were in previous months, according to the TDOH Long Term Care Facility Data. Per that dashboard, Life Care Center of Tullahoma has gone without a positive case of COVID-19 since Sept. 28. There were previously six positive cases among residents and 19 positive cases among staff members.
NHC Tullahoma has not been so lucky. According to the state dashboard, the facility last had a positive test Wednesday, Oct. 21. The dashboard is updated each Friday, per TDOH.
According to NHC's own dashboard, the facility currently has three residents with the virus and six staff members who tested positive. The facility's dashboard lists 29 patients and 22 staff members as "recovered." There have also been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.