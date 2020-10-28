There are currently 1,962 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of the 1,962 total cases of the virus, 259 are considered active, while 1,677 are considered inactive/recovered. There are still 26 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 42.7 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 23.6 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 23.9.
Coffee County remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.