There are currently 1,987 total cases of COVID-19 listed in Coffee County, per the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of the 1,987 total cases of the virus, 261 are considered active, while 1,700 are considered inactive/recovered. There are still 26 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 45.2 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 23.7 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 23.4.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 10%.
Coffee County remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.