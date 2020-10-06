As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, Coffee County has 1,425 overall cases of COVID-19 according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which is updated at 2 p.m. each day, lists Coffee County with 236 cases considered active, 1,173 considered inactive/recovered and 16 deaths.
The County Data Snapshot, which was last updated Monday, Oct. 5, lists Coffee County with a daily case rate of 39.4 per 100,000 residents.
Over the last week, the county has averaged 233.7 tests per day, with a percent positive rate of 10.1%.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.