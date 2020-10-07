According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, Coffee County has 1,465 overall cases.
The report, which updates at 2 p.m. everyday, lists Coffee County with 239 cases considered active, 1,210 considered inactive/recovered and 16 deaths.
The County Data Snapshot, which was last updated Tuesday, Oct. 6, lists Coffee County with a daily case rate of 37.4 per 100,000 residents.
Over the last week, the county has averaged 221.4 tests per day, with a percent positive rate of 10.3%.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.