10-7 COVID Update.jpg

According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, Coffee County has 1,465 overall cases. 

10-7 Case by County.jpg

The report, which updates at 2 p.m. everyday, lists Coffee County with 239 cases considered active, 1,210 considered inactive/recovered and 16 deaths.

The County Data Snapshot, which was last updated Tuesday, Oct. 6, lists Coffee County with a daily case rate of 37.4 per 100,000 residents.

Over the last two weeks, Coffee County has averaged 21.4 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The previous two weeks, the average case rate was 20.6.

Over the last week, the county has averaged 221.4 tests per day, with a percent positive rate of 10.3%.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.

Tags

Recommended for you