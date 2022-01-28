The current spike of COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant is dwarfing all previous spikes of the disease with 2,145 Coffee countians known to be actively infected at last count. That number was 1,625 last week.
The most recent report from the Tennessee Department of Health revealed there were 21,857 new cases in Tennessee as of press time. The number is significantly higher than the previous pandemic peak on Dec. 15 of 2020 when 11,790 new cases were reported in the Volunteer State in what provided to be the deadliest two months (December 2020 and January 2021) of the entire pandemic. At last report, 3,343 Tennesseans were hospitalized with 628 in intensive care and 321 on ventilators. There were 118 pediatric patients reported hospitalized with COVID, meaning those 17 and under. The 21,857 new cases also dwarfs recent numbers as there were only 1,392 new cases reported on Nov. 1 of last year just before the Omicron surge hit. The Omicron variant migrated from South Africa and quickly replaced Delta as a dominant strain. While early research has revealed it may be less lethal than the previous strain, it is also much easier to spread and has shown the ability to also infect vaccinated persons.
The high numbers being reported only counts those who have reported being infected, a number that is updated by the Tennessee Department of Health just once per week due to the soaring numbers and the fact that many people either are testing at home and not reporting results or have not sought medical treatment because they are suffering from mild symptoms. The change to once per week reporting was made at the beginning of the year due to the changing dynamics of the disease and how people are tested. And, a new government program to send four home test kits to every address in the country that wants one will likely make home testing even more common, thereby leaving a significant number of positive cases unreported. Anyone can order their four home tests free of charge by going to https://www.covidtests.gov/. The tests will ship seven to 12 days after the order is made and all Americans are urged to go ahead and request the tests so they will have them on hand should they need them.
In Coffee County, there are an average of 167 new cases reported every day, according to the most recent numbers. That number is over five times the number just two weeks prior when there was an average of 31 new cases reported each day in Coffee County. A total of 222 Coffee countians have died from COVID complications since the pandemic began, four within the past week. State figures show that the infection proves fatal to about 1 percent of all those who are reported infected.
Reports reveal 52 percent of Tennessee residents are fully vaccinated; however, 38 percent of those contracting the virus are among the fully vaccinated in what is referred to as breakthrough cases. Doctors still suggest vaccination as it has been shown to ease the symptoms and the likelihood of hospitalization or death from the disease. Unvaccinated Tennesseans account for 62 percent of new cases.