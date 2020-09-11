One Day of Hope has been rescheduled for March 6, according to Judy Jenkins, one of the organizers.
The event was first set for October, but organizers decided to delay it because of the pandemic.
Jenkins said One Day of Hope has already secured the fairgrounds for March 6.
“We are trying to design everything for the March event trying to keep COVID in mind,” Jenkins said.
The organization would try to help anyone who’s struggling, she said.
“We are committed to helping people who are need and we don’t want people to lose hope,” Jenkins said. “We want to help people. If you have any questions or you are in need of food or clothing, call 931-222-5033 or call President of One Day of Hope Ray Marcrom at 931-247-5791.”
The annual One Day of Hope usually takes place in October at Coffee County Fairgrounds in Manchester.
One Day of Hope offers free food items, winter coats, work boots, accessories, clothing and shoes for all ages and genders.
Doctors, dentists and mental health workers volunteer their time on the day to address any health concerns. The healthcare professionals offer their services for free on later dates for those in need at their clinics to ensure proper care.
Local businesses usually offer a job fair booth to help anyone in need of job assistance.