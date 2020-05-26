The year may not have ended the way students wanted, but the Class of 2020 did not leave Tullahoma High School without a recognition of all their hard work over the last four years.
Friday, May 22, saw the THS Class of 2020 say goodbye in a unique fashion: with a drive-through commencement ceremony.
Instead of the traditional ceremony with speeches, performances from various ensembles and the ceremonial turning of the tassels, THS seniors were able to collect their diplomas with freshly-decorated caps, cool accessories and even the help of some four-legged friends.
Graduates were able to bring two cars full of family and friends during the special graduation parade along the track at Wilkins Stadium Friday afternoon. More than 200 THS seniors were celebrated with plenty of car horns, air horns and balloons as they collected their diplomas over five and a half hours.
The ceremony was also livestreamed via Tullahoma Utilities Authority LightTube service, both on TUA’s television channel and via its Facebook page. The News also shared multiple live videos of the graduates walking for those who were not able to attend the ceremony in person.
Mary Grace Graddy brought her dog along for her walk, while Ashley Jones exclaimed with pride, “I did it!” after she received her diploma.
Cameron Young, the final member of the Class of 2020, asked to share something with his fellow graduates before walking away from THS for the final time.
When he stepped to the podium used by THS Principal Kathy Rose, Young celebrated his and his classmates’ accomplishments after ending their final year in a strange way.
“As the last official graduate of 2020, I made it,” he said. “We did it!”
Young then blew an air horn he had stashed in his pocket in celebration, to the laughter of the school administrators around him.
A final goodbye
The Class of 2020 wasn’t the only group to say goodbye to THS, as Principal Kathy Rose also bid a bittersweet farewell.
Rose is retiring this year after more than 30 years as an educator and principal.
She marked her final name during the commencement ceremony as Cameron Young, the final graduate of this year’s senior class, walked to receive his diploma.
“The last name I will ever call: Cameron Marcus Young,” Rose said that afternoon.
After the ceremony concluded, Rose told The News it felt surreal to have finally completed her career in education after calling Young’s name.
“The first name I ever called in 1978 was Theodus Alexander,” she said. “He was the first person in my homeroom roll when I had EAs. And I’ve known all year the last name I was going to call was Cameron Young’s. I said the words, and I’m not sure it’s really set in yet.”
All in all, Rose said Friday’s ceremony was a perfect ending to a wonderful career.
“I just have to say that today was a fabulous way to end a career that I have been blessed with,” she said. “I’m very grateful to this community for giving me the opportunity to be here.”
To view our videos of the commencement ceremony, visit The Tullahoma News on Facebook.
