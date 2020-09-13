The Tullahoma Art Center’s first monthly exhibit since the COVID-19 pandemic saw a large turnout for its main gallery.
For the month of September, the main exhibit of the Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) is “Out of the Kitchen and Out of the Box: Reflections of a Decade,” which celebrates the 10 year anniversary of the first exhibit.
The exhibit shows paintings done by Jennie Couch, Karen Ingle, Kathy Mullins, Sharon Prosser, Carol Ann Stephens and Jennie Roles-Walter. They focus on six subjects: cancer, motherhood, body image, inspirational women, favorite women artists and through their mother’s eyes.
The inspiration for the women to do the first show 10 years ago was to get back into their artwork since they were busy in life.
Ingle said they all got together to decide on the themes for their paintings and made the agreement that not only would each painting be the same size but they would not see or discuss each other’s work until the first show at Motlow State Community College.
“We were seeing our work for the first time and it was like Christmas; it was awesome,” Ingle said.
The show traveled around from South Jackson Civic Center in Tullahoma to the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in Decatur, Ala., and finished up in New York City in 2009. Ingle said she thought it would be a good idea to do another exhibit to reflect on a decade of changes with themselves.
“We are all at different stages in our lives now so we should paint on the same subjects and people in this different spot of time,” Ingle explained.
Stephens added the exhibit shows the growth in their talent over the years as well as how their perspectives have changed.
All the artists emphasize that the paintings were based on deep emotions regarding the subjects and getting in touch with their souls. Ingles said during the first exhibit, her mother had dementia so her artwork was showing the world through her mother’s eyes. For her new paintings, Ingle showed her interpretation of what her mother sees from Heaven.
“It’s not just pretty pictures. This comes from our souls,” Ingle said. “When you read these descriptions and see these pieces of artwork, you will be blown away.”
Mullins added the show was the first time she painted from pure expression and it was scary.
Stephens said one of her paintings made her cry for the first time because it was so personal. She added that she’s proud how her work, and herself, have matured with time.
All the artists are excited for the show as it gives them the chance to get together again to enjoy the old and new artwork together.
TAC revealed the reception was one of the largest they have had in quite some time and thanked everyone who came to the exhibit’s opening.
Other exhibits at the TAC for the month include a condensed version of the “A Walking Tradition” and the Photo Collective of Coffee County.
Admission for TAC members is free while non-members have to pay $5. Anybody who has any questions can contact TAC at 931-455-1234 or art@tullahomaart.org.