North Lake Elementary School Principal George Butler has died from complications related to COVID-19.
Director of Schools Stanley Bean confirmed that Mr. Butler, who was the Franklin County School System’s longest serving employee, had passed away at about 12:30 p.m. Monday at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.
Bean, who has known Mr. Butler since childhood, said the loss is difficult to bear, and he will be sorely missed.
“Everybody knew him. He’s the only principal North Lake has ever had,” Bean said. “It’s a major tragedy losing Mr. George Butler.”
In addition to being a tremendous loss to the school system, Bean said Mr. Butler, who was residing in Cowan, had been actively involved in churches in Franklin County.
He had made a significant impact in the community outside of his involvement with the school system, Bean said.
The school system issued the following statement about the loss of the educator who was serving his fiftieth year with the system.
“This is a tremendous loss for the students, and staff of Franklin County Schools; he will be fondly remembered and missed as a true professional educator dedicated to meeting the needs of the students. Mr. Butler was a friend and mentor to many teachers and administrators, George also, had a twin brother, John, who worked in the Franklin School System as a teacher and principal at North Middle School. He had a daughter, Lynde Davis, who currently teaches in Franklin County School System.”
In an interview about his career conducted in 2019 by our sister paper, The Herald Chronicle in Franklin County, Butler described his “calling” to the educational system.
“I began my career in education in 1971,” he revealed. “I was fortunate to start in the profession as both a principal and classroom teacher – grades 4, 5, and 6. This year (2019), I am completing 48 years in public education and all in Franklin County.”
As for his motivations that kept him in the profession so long, he said it all had to do with the students.
“I am motivated by fundamental truths that bring fulfillment: Life is worth living, care about other people, take care of yourself and keep a positive mental attitude,” he said during the interview.”
The full interview may be found at The Herald Chronicle website.
Information used in this story courtesy of Brian Justice.